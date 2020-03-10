Guilford Men's Tennis Edged by Wittenberg, 5-4

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Wittenberg College won two of three doubles matches and the Tigers split singles play as they defeated Guilford College, 5-4, at the McMichael Centennial Class Courts on Tuesday.

The Quakers fell to 3-2 on the season. WC is now 7-3.

Guilford's number one doubles team of junior Elijah Gregory and senior Mason Robb bested Brayden Kopp and Jake Stockhausen by a score of 8-4.

In singles play, Robb and Gregory cruised to wins at the number one and number two flights. Robb beat Brayden Kopp 6-1, 6-0. Gregory upended Jake Stockhausen at the second flight, 6-2 and 6-0.

The Tigers, however, prevailed in third, fourth and fifth singles. In the sixth flight, Guilford's Dominik Pocrnja, a freshman, outlasted Tiger Jack Rardon by scores of 7-5 and 6-4.

The Quakers host Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Randolph-Macon College on Sunday. Match time is 1 p.m.