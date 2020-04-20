Guilford College Men's Tennis Senior Salute

GREENSBORO, N.C. – As Guilford College's spring athletics seasons have been shortened due to the new coronavirus outbreak, most teams missed the opportunity to formally recognize the accomplishments and contributions of their seniors. In the coming days and weeks, Guilford's sports information office will use the College's athletics website and social media channels to shine some light on the spring-sport seniors.

(Please note, some students listed as seniors on the 2020 team roster intend to use the additional season of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the outbreak and may not be included. Likewise, some students featured may later opt to return in 2021.)

The light shines on Guilford's men's tennis team. Coach Dave McCain's team features two seniors who have contributed to a 38-20 record over the last four seasons. These student-athletes have also made meaningful contributions on campus.

Kai Glass recorded a 22-33 singles record and 17-32 doubles record in four seasons with the Quakers. He posted four shutout singles wins in 2018-19. The history major is a seven-time member of the Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll and three-time dean's list student. Glass has been named to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) All-Academic Team three times and the ODAC Sportsmanship Team once. He won the 2019 Newlin History Scholarship and presented research at the 2019 Guilford Undergraduate Symposium.

Mason Robb amassed a record of 71-35 in three seasons at Guilford. He sits eighth in the record books in both career singles wins (35) and career doubles wins (36) and seventh in overall wins (71). Robb is also fifth in singles win percentage (.686) and doubles win percentage (.654) and fourth in overall win percentage (.670). In 2017-18, he earned First Team All-ODAC recognition at second singles and second doubles after posting a 15-6 singles record and 17-5 doubles record. Robb then earned Second Team All-ODAC honors at first doubles in 2018-19. The exercise and sport sciences major is a five-time Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll member, three-time dean's list student, and two-time ODAC All-Academic honoree.

Guilford is grateful for the dedication, energy, and time put forth by its seniors and their families. We will miss their leadership and wish them all the best for continued success!