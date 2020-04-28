Men's Tennis 2019-20 Season Review

Elijah Gregory '21 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Elijah Gregory '21 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Apr 28, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford College men's tennis team was off to a good start with a 3-2 overall record ad 1-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) mark before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quakers notched victories over Ferrum College, Mary Baldwin University, and Johnson C. Smith University. The team fell in close matches to Averett University and Wittenberg College by scores of 6-3 and 5-4, respectively.

Leading the way for the Quakers was senior Mason Robb with seven singles and seven doubles wins. Elijah Gregory was close behind with six singles wins and five doubles victories.

Robb leaves Guilford with his name in the record books several times as he is eighth in both career singles wins (35) and career doubles wins (36) and seventh in overall wins (71). He is also fifth in singles win percentage (.686) and doubles win percentage (.654) and fourth in overall win percentage (.670).

Guilford saw promising efforts from several underclassmen as well. Sophomore Jay Montague went 5-5 in doubles action while freshman Drake Schreiber earned 10 overall victories with a 5-5 record in both singles and doubles play.

Coach Dave McCain could return up to nine letter winners next season as he only graduates one senior in Robb.

