Track & Field Competed at the Mondo College Invitational

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Guilford College track and field teams competed on Sunday at the Mondo College Invitational. The non-scoring meet featured teams from all college and university divisions and was held at the JDL Fast Track.



A.J. Dalmasi set the fifth-best men's shot put mark in program history. His 10.92-meter distance placed him 12th of 18 competitors. Fellow freshman Andriquez Brooks was close behind with a 10.43-meter mark and a 14th place finish.



Senior Jeremiah Hedrick was fourth in the long jump after a 6.40-meter leap. Sophomore teammate KJ Dorsey was seventh of 14 jumpers after a 6.30-meter distance. In the 400-meter run, Amir Abdur-Rahim was fifth of 18 runners. The sophomore clocked a 54:32 time.



On the women's side, Emily Winder notched the fourth fastest Quaker time in the 3000-meeter run. The freshman placed fifth of 11 entrants and clocked an 11:24.98.



Sophomore Ranicha Sargeant was the top Guilford finisher in the 60-meter dash. She posted a 8.81 time and was 21st of the 28 sprinters. Zarea Pitts was 14th of 19 leapers in the long jump. The junior logged a distance of 4.20 meters.



The Quakers next competed at the JDL College Team Challenge. The one-day event on Feb. 13 back at the Fast Track in Winston-Salem.