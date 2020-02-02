Track & Field Competed at the Mondo College Invitational

Amir Abdur-Rahim '22 (Deanna Lassiter '20, photo)
Amir Abdur-Rahim '22 (Deanna Lassiter '20, photo)
Feb 02, 2020

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Guilford College track and field teams competed on Sunday at the Mondo College Invitational. The non-scoring meet featured teams from all college and university divisions and was held at the JDL Fast Track.

A.J. Dalmasi set the fifth-best men's shot put mark in program history. His 10.92-meter distance placed him 12th of 18 competitors. Fellow freshman Andriquez Brooks was close behind with a 10.43-meter mark and a 14th place finish.

Senior Jeremiah Hedrick was fourth in the long jump after a 6.40-meter leap. Sophomore teammate KJ Dorsey was seventh of 14 jumpers after a 6.30-meter distance. In the 400-meter run, Amir Abdur-Rahim was fifth of 18 runners. The sophomore clocked a 54:32 time.

On the women's side, Emily Winder notched the fourth fastest Quaker time in the 3000-meeter run. The freshman placed fifth of 11 entrants and clocked an 11:24.98.

Sophomore Ranicha Sargeant was the top Guilford finisher in the 60-meter dash. She posted a 8.81 time and was 21st of the 28 sprinters. Zarea Pitts was 14th of 19 leapers in the long jump. The junior logged a distance of 4.20 meters.

The Quakers next competed at the JDL College Team Challenge. The one-day event on Feb. 13 back at the Fast Track in Winston-Salem.

 

Track & Field Competed at the Mondo College Invitational
February 2, 2020 Track & Field Competed at the Mondo College Invitational
Dalmasi Sets Records at Finn Pincus Invitational
January 25, 2020 Dalmasi Sets Records at Finn Pincus Invitational
Quakers Competed at JDL Invitational
January 19, 2020 Quakers Competed at JDL Invitational
236 Students Named to Fall 2019 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 8, 2020 236 Students Named to Fall 2019 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Quakers Competed at JDL Duals to Open Indoor Season
December 8, 2019 Quakers Competed at JDL Duals to Open Indoor Season
Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
November 6, 2019 Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway