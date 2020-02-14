Brooks Sets New Record At VMI Indoor Classic

Jeremiah Hedrick '20 (Photos by Deanna Lassiter '20)
Feb 14, 2020

LEXINGTON, Va. – Andriquez Brooks paced Guilford College's men's track and field team with a new program record as the Quakers competed in the first day of the VMI Indoor Classic on Friday afternoon.

Brooks set the new program standard in the weight throw with a distance of 11.23 meters. He finished the event in 38th place while teammate A.J. Dalmasi threw a 9.77m which was good for 41st place.

In the triple jump, Jeremiah Hedrick took 19th place with a distance of 12.76m.

Juwan Houston tied the sixth-fastest time in program history in the 60-meter hurdles prelim with a time of 8.77 seconds. In the 60-meter dash, Asa Bell ran a 7.07 to pace the Quakers.

Leading the way for Guilford in the 400-meter was Amir Abdur-Rahim with a 52.64 clocking. He was followed by Darnell Jones (54.11) and Kemar Williams-McLaren (59.19).

Coach Marty Owens' Quakers continue the VMI Indoor Classic on Saturday at 10 a.m.

