A.J. Dalmasi Sets Guilford Shot Put Mark at ODAC Championships

Jeremiah Hedrick '20 (Photos by Deanna Lassiter '20)
Feb 29, 2020

SALEM, Va. -- The Guilford College track and field teams began competition at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Indoor Championships on Saturday.

A.J. Dalmasi set a new Quaker shot put record. The freshman recorded a distance of 11.98 meters. He was 17th of 24 competitors. He broke his own mark of 11.39 meters set earlier this season.

Senior Jeremiah Hedrick was 11th in the triple. He recorded a distance of 12.70 meters. There were 17 ODAC finalists competing.

The ODAC Championships conclude on Sunday at Roanoke College.

