Relay Team Leads Guilford Men at UNC Pembroke

Juwan Houston '20 (Sideline Media Productions, photo)
Juwan Houston '20 (Sideline Media Productions, photo)
Mar 06, 2020

PEMBROKE, N.C. -- The Guilford College track and field teams opened the outdoor season on Friday at the Braves Classic. The event was hosted by UNC Pembroke and featured NCAA Division II and III teams.

The men's 4x100M relay team ran the fourth-best Quaker time in the race (43.95). The team of Asa Bell, Juwan Houston, Kamari Norman and Darnell Jones earned eight team points for Guilford. 

Houston grabbed six points in the 110-meter hurdles. The senior finished third of eight runners after clocking a 16.25 time, the sixth fastest in Guilford history. Bell placed sixth of 30 finishers in the 100-meter dash. The junior's 11.13 time snagged three GC points.

Andriquez Brooks broke Guilford's hammer throw benchmark with a result of 27.75 meters. He was ninth in the event and earned one team point for GC. He also recorded the sixth-best discus mark (33.32) in finishing 12th.

The Quakers return to action on March 20.

