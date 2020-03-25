Season Recap: 2019-20 Guilford Men's Track & Field

The Guilford College men's track & field had a season with many notable performances in 2019-20. The Quakers closed the indoor season at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships (ODAC) on March 1st in Roanoke. The Quakers posted 14 points and placed ninth of 10 scoring squads.



Junior Asa Bell captured a team-high five points with his outstanding performance in the 60-meter dash. He clocked a time of 6.99 seconds and was fourth overall. Juwan Houston netted four points for Guilford in the 60-meter hurdles. The senior ran the second-best Quaker mark in the event (8.60) and was fifth in the race.



Senior Jeremiah Hedrick garnered three points in the long jump after placing sixth with a leap of 6.52 meters. He was sixth in the event and his mark was the ninth-best in program history. Freshman Andriquez Brooks recorded the second-best (10.57) weight throw in Quaker lore. Sophomore Tre Alexander posted the program's third-best high jump (1.7M). The Quaker 4x400M relay team of Darnell Jones, Houston, Hedrick and Amir Abdur-Rahim placed seventh and snagged Guilford's final two team points. They clocked a 3:34.83 and were seventh in the event.

At the VMI Indoor Classic in February, Abdur-Rahim, Houston, Hedrick and Jones logged the fifth-best Guilford time (3:31.33) in the 4x400. At the same event, Bell ran the fourth-fastest 200-meter time in Quaker history (22.90) and Alexander set a new high jump record (1.80-meters). Freshman A.J. Dalmasi now holds the program's indoor benchmarks in both the shot put (11.98-meters) and weight throws (11.28-meters).

The outdoor campaign was halted after one meet--the Braves Classic--due to the Covid 19 outbreak. The event was hosted by UNC Pembroke and featured NCAA Division II and III teams and the Quaker men placed fourth of nine teams with 18 points.

The men's 4x100M relay team ran the fourth-best Quaker time in the race (43.95). The team of Bell, Houston, sophomore Kamari Norman and Jones earned eight team points for GC. Houston grabbed six points in the 110-meter hurdles. He finished third of eight runners after clocking a 16.25 time, the sixth fastest in Guilford history. Bell placed sixth of 30 finishers in the 100-meter dash. His 11.13 time snagged three GC points. Brooks broke Guilford's hammer throw benchmark with a result of 27.75 meters. He was ninth in the event and earned one team point for GC.