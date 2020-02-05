Quakers Clinch Sixth Place in ODAC Preseason Poll

FOREST, Va. - Guilford College's softball team is ranked sixth in the 2020 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Coaches' Preseason Poll released Wednesday. Four-time defending league champion Virginia Wesleyan University tops the poll with 10 first-place votes after winning its 12th ODAC title in 2019. Emory & Henry College sits second on the list with one first-place vote. The University of Lynchburg is in third, followed by Randolph-Macon College.

Guilford's 2019 softball team recorded a 26-15 mark and went 10-10 in ODAC games last year. The Quakers' 26 wins rank fourth in school history.

In 2019 as a junior, outfielder Natalie Conrad batted a team-best .430 with a school-record six triples, which topped the ODAC and ranked 13th in NCAA Division III. She led Guilford with 20 multiple-hit games and 58 hits, fifth-most in school history. Conrad was a Second Team All-ODAC pick and named the ODAC's Softball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Junior shortstop Sarah Aukamp recorded 43 hits, four home runs, and a .374 batting average. In 38 games as a sophomore, she recorded 10 doubles and plated the second-most runs on the team (29).

Katie McNeill returns as the top arm for the Quakers. In 2019, she posted a 15-8 record, which set a program record for wins in a season. The right-hander threw 143 1/3 innings and had a 4.10 earned run average. McNeill made 26 appearances and recorded 18 complete games with 89 strikeouts against 40 walks.

Coach Dennis Shores' team begins play February 8 with a doubleheader at William Peace University. The Quakers open their home slate the following day against Methodist University at 1:00 p.m. League play begins March 18 at Ferrum College.