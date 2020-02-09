Coach Shores Earns 300th Win During Spilt With Methodist

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford College softball team welcomed Methodist University on Sunday afternoon for the home-opener at Haworth Field. The Quakers fell 2-0 in the first game before rebounding for a 13-2 (5 inning) victory in the second contest.

In the first contest of the day, the Monarchs took an early 1-0 lead in the third inning. Carleigh Haywood got things started with a single to short before advancing to second and then third on bunts from Bethany Junker and Kelsey Smith. Haywood went on to score on a ground out by Taylor Jones.

Methodist added another run in the fifth inning after a series of bunts and a wild pitch to take a 2-0 lead.

Taylor Jones (1-0) earned her first collegiate win in the circle for the Monarchs. She pitched a complete game with four strikeouts, three walks and five hits allowed.

Heather Tsapp finished the contest with a double, while Junker and Jones each had an RBI.

For the Quakers, Katie McNeill threw a full seven innings. She fanned nine batters and allowed six hits.

In the second game, multi-run efforts in the first, third, and fourth innings allowed the Quakers (2-2) to bounce back with a 13-2 victory.

Guilford's Natalie Conrad got the scoring started as she sent home two runners on a single up the middle in the bottom of the first. The Quakers saw three more runs in the third after earning runs on a wild pitch and a two-run homer from Casey Bunting.

The largest offensive outpouring of the afternoon came during the fourth inning, highlighted by Ally Morales' three-run triple and RBI singles from Bunting, Conrad, and Kylie Richardson. Guilford earned eight runs on six hits.

Methodist saw offensive output on a solo home run from Maria Kollar in the second inning and an RBI single by Junker.

Abigayle Rowell improved to 1-1 on the season with one strikeout, four hits, and two earned runs allowed in 4.2 innings of work. Freshman Sydnee Hilliard finished out the game in the circle for the Quakers and struck out one batter.

For the Monarchs (3-1), Brittany Jones was credited with the loss (1-1) in three innings pitched. She allowed four hits, five earned runs, and four walks while striking out three. Maria Kollar threw the final inning and allowed six hits and eight runs (2 earned).

This afternoon's win marked Coach Dennis Shores' 300th career win at the helm of the Guilford softball program.

Coach Shores' Quakers return to the field February 12 for a 2 p.m. doubleheader at Pfeiffer University.