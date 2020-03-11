Guilford Softball Splits Doubleheader vs. North Carolina Wesleyan

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford College and North Carolina Wesleyan College split a non-conference doubleheader at Haworth Field on Wednesday afternoon. The Bishops captured game one, 9-6. In the nightcap, the Quakers prevailed 12-4 in a game shortened to six innings due to the run rule.



In game one, NCWC plated three runs in the first inning off of starter Katie McNeill and never trailed in the contest. McNeill (5-3) pitched 3 1/3 innings and surrendered six runs and seven hits. Abigayle Rowell and Alexis Lester finished up in the circle for the home team.



Beth Braswell earned the win for the visitors. She tossed a complete game and improved to 3-4. Braswell allowed six runs (four earned).



For Guilford, Natalie Conrad was 3-for-4 and scored twice. Sarah Aukamp hit a three-run homer.



NCWC outhit Guilford, 10-7. Four Bishops had two hits in the contest. Braswell helped her cause with a three-run home run. Teammate Meredith Mize hit 2-for-4 with two double and three RBI.



In the nightcap, Guilford bested the Bishops, 12-4, in a six-inning game. The Quakers recorded 11 hits to NC Wesleyan's six.



GC built a 7-0 lead before the visitors tallied a single run in the fourth inning. The Bishops added three tallies in the fifth when freshman starter Sydenee Hilliard was replaced by McNeill. Hilliard (1-0) earned the win after logging 4 2/3 innings and giving up four runs. McNeill got Guilford out of the jam and earned her first save of the season.



The Quakers scored five times in the sixth frame to end the game. Conrad tripled in Kayla Leibman and then came home on a throwing error for the decisive score to push the margin to eight runs.



Ashley Maskeri, Hilliard and Ally Morales all collected two hits in the victory.



Hard luck starter Garce Preston (3-4) took the loss. She allowed 12 runs, but just six were earned.



The Quakers play at Southern Virginia University on Saturday (3/15). The non-conference doubleheader begins at 1 p.m.