Guilford College Softball Senior Salute

GREENSBORO, N.C. – As Guilford College's spring athletics seasons have been shortened due to the new coronavirus outbreak, most teams missed the opportunity to formally recognize the accomplishments and contributions of their seniors. In the coming days and weeks, Guilford's sports information office will use the College's athletics website and social media channels to shine some light on the spring-sport seniors.

(Please note, some students listed as seniors on the 2020 team roster intend to use the additional season of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the outbreak and may not be included. Likewise, some students featured may opt to return in 2021 at a future time.)

The light shines on Guilford's softball team today. Coach Dennis Shores' roster features two seniors who contributed to 81 victories and appearances in three Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournaments. The seniors have also made meaningful contributions to campus life and are exemplary students.

Natalie Conrad lettered all four seasons as an outfielder for the Quakers and departs as one of the top hitters in school history. A team captain, she owns school standards for triples in a season (6, 2019) and career (11), and ranks eighth among the Quakers' career batting average leaders (.381). The four-year starter also stands among the school's top base stealers with 27 career thefts, Guilford's fifth-highest total. Conrad enjoyed her finest season as a junior when she hit a team-high .430 with a homer, six triples, and 11 stolen bases in 13 attempts. Her 41 runs scored led the team and ranked fifth in school history. Conrad had 58 hits, third-best all-time at Guilford. She earned 2019 Second Team All-ODAC honors and ranked among the league leaders in batting average (3rd), hits (3rd), runs (5th), triples (1st), and total bases (6th). Conrad also earned first-team college division all-state honors from the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCSIA) in 2019.

In addition to her on-field exploits, Conrad won the ODAC's 2019 Softball Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award and was named an Academic All-District selection by the College Sports Information Directors of America. The three-time Academic All-ODAC selection made the dean's list and Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll in each of her seven semesters. She also earned All-America Scholar-Athlete recognition from the National Fastpitch Coaches' Association (NFCA) in each of her three seasons. The health science and biology double major is a certified nursing assistant and will attend nursing school after graduation.

Kayli Scott, née Blankenship, was also a four-year letter-winning outfielder for the Quakers. The team captain posted a .350 career batting average with 84 hits in 121 career contests that included 76 starts. Scott stands fourth at Guilford with 37 career stolen bases and her .902 stolen-base percentage stands third in school history. She burst on to the scene as a freshman in 2017 by hitting a league-best .466, which ranks fourth in school history and stood 28th in NCAA Division III that season. She also stole 14 bases (in 16 attempts) and scored 38 runs in 37 games. Scott earned Second Team NFCA All-Atlantic, First Team NCCSIA All-State (college division), and First Team All-ODAC honors in 2017.

Off the field, Scott participated with Guilford Christian Ministry, served on the school's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and worked as a football team manager. The seven-time dean's list elementary education major and psychology minor earned Academic All-ODAC and Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete three times. She qualified for Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll in each of her three seasons. Scott and her husband, Garrett, were married March 21 in the backyard of her parents' home after the coronavirus outbreak effectively canceled the rest of the softball season and altered their original wedding plans.

Guilford is grateful for the dedication, energy, and time put forth by its seniors and their families. We will miss their leadership and wish them all the best for continued success!