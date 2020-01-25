Miracle Walters Surpasses 1,000 Points in 75-45 Women's Basketball Win at Randolph

Miracle Walters '20 (Sideline Media Production photo)

Game Leaders

Guilford
Pts: Miracle Walters - 21
Reb: Carisma Lynn - 6
Ast: Miracle Walters - 6
Randolph
Pts: Yanessa Cabrera - 12
Reb: TEAM - 6
Ast: Yanessa Cabrera - 3

Team Stats

Guilford
Randolph

Field Goals

(31-50)
(17-53)

Field Goal %

62.0%
32.1%

Rebounds

32
32

Assists

16
10

Turnovers

12
18

Pts off Turnovers

20
9

2nd Chance Pts

6
13

Pts in the Paint

50
18

Fastbreak Pts

2
0

Bench Pts

23
19
Jan 25, 2020

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- Miracle Walters scored a game-high 21 points--and passed 1,000 points for her Guilford College career--as the Quakers cruised to a 75-45  Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) win at Randolph College on Saturday.

Walters was an impressive 9-of-11 shooting and made three of her four free throws. She added six assists and five rebounds in the victory. WalterS entered the contest with 991 points and now has 1,012 in her Guilford tenure. She is the 21st women's basketball player to pass the century mark for scoring. 

After the win, the Quakers improved to 9-7 and 5-6 in league play. The home-standing Wildcats fell to 5-12 and 1-10 in the ODAC.

The Wildcats held an early 5-4 lead before Walters made a layup with 7:01 remaining in the opening quarter. The Quakers never trailed again and held an 18-16 edge after the first stanza. Guilford had a big second period and led 45-26 at halftime. 

Guilford shot a season-best 62-percent (31-50) to RC's 32-percent (17-53). Both clubs had 32 rebounds in the game. Guilford led in paint points, 50-18. Randolph committed 18 turnovers and forced 12 GC miscues.

Senior Julie Carini contributed 12 points and shot 6-of-8 from the field. Sophomore Lindsay Gauldin added nine points for the visitors.

For Randolph, Yanessa Cabrera netted 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Audrey Antesberger came off the bench to notch eight points for the Wildcats. 

The Quakers host Ferrum College on Wednesday (1/29). The ODAC tilt tips off at 7:30 p.m.

