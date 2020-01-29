Walters, Davis Spark Guilford to ODAC Women's Hoops Win Over Ferrum

Calyn Davis '22 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Game Leaders

Ferrum
Pts: Kayla Cabiness - 13
Reb: Jasmine Wilson - 7
Ast: Kayla Cabiness - 2
Guilford
Pts: Miracle Walters - 20
Reb: 3 Players (#23, #50, #TM) - 6
Ast: 2 Players (#12, #21) - 4

Team Stats

Ferrum
Guilford

Field Goals

(15-54)
(28-55)

Field Goal %

27.8%
50.9%

Rebounds

29
40

Assists

7
13

Turnovers

16
14

Pts off Turnovers

3
26

2nd Chance Pts

12
9

Pts in the Paint

14
44

Fastbreak Pts

5
10

Bench Pts

10
18
full stats
Jan 29, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior Miracle Walters scored a game-high 20 points and sophomore Calyn Davis added 14 in Guilford College's 67-43 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's basketball win over visiting Ferrum College Wednesday.

Guilford (10-7, 6-6 ODAC) limited the visiting Panthers (2-15, 2-8 ODAC) to 27.8 percent (15-of-54) field-goal shooting to sweep the season series. The Quakers converted 16 Ferrum turnovers into 26 points.

Guilford scored the game's first 10 points and did not look back. Davis netted 11 of her points in the first quarter and had all of her markers in the first 17 minutes. The shooting guard knocked down 4-of-5 three-pointers and also dished out four assists in the first half.

Ferrum made only 2-of-15 third-quarter field goals and was outscored, 15-4. The Quakers' margin grew to 34 points in the fourth frame as each of Guilford's 13 available students saw at least four minutes of action.

Walters made 10-of-14 shots from the floor and helped the hosts to a commanding 44-14 edge in interior scoring. Junior center Monell Dunlap contributed 13 points and five rebounds off the bench. Sophomore Lindsay Gauldin chipped in nine points, five boards, four assists, and six steals. The Quakers shot 51 percent from the floor.

Kayla Cabiness paced the Panthers with 13 points. Teammate Jacy Marvin finished with nine thanks to three three-pointers.

Coach Stephanie Flamini's Quakers visit league-rival Washington and Lee University Saturday (2/1) at 6:00 p.m.

