Women's Basketball Falls at Washington and Lee, 66-54

LEXINGTON, Va. -- Erin Hughes scored a game-high 19 points as Washington and Lee University defeated Guilford College, 66-54, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game basketball on Saturday night. Hughes shot 9-of-15 from the field and added nine rebounds in the game.



The Generals, now winners of nine straight contests, improved to 14-6 and 11-2 in league action. The Quakers dropped to 10-8 and 6-7 in the ODAC.



The visitors held a few early leads. Erin Addison, however, made a three-point basket to give WLU an 8-6 edge with 3:53 remaining in the opening quarter and Washington and Lee never trailed again. The home club maintained a 27-20 advantage at halftime.



In the second half, Julie Carini made a jumper with 6:29 left in the third stanza to cut the margin to 29-26, but Guilford got no closer. Washington and Lee had a 16-point lead--its biggest in the game--twice in the fourth quarter. Guilford outscored the Generals, 16-14, in the final 10 minutes.



Carini paced the Quakers with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Fellow senior Miracle Walters contributed 10 points and a team-best nine rebounds. Freshman Kristen Roberts came off the bench to tally 10 points and boasted a game-leading three 3-pointers in the contest.



Washington and Lee shot 24-of-55 (44%) and held the visitors to 40 percent (19-of-48) shooting. The Generals snagged 35 rebounds to Guilford's 28. Washington and Lee led in the three-pointers (10-3) and bench points (25-12).



Jordan Diehl scored nine points and pulled down and game-high 10 rebounds for Washington and Lee. Addison and Kate Gronninger both came off the bench to add eight points for the home club.



The Quakers travel to Virginia Wesleyan University on Wednesday (2/5). The ODAC game tips off at 5 p.m.