Women's Basketball Secures 58-42 ODAC Win at Virginia Wesleyan











Guilford jumped out to a 7-0 lead to begin the game before Virginia Wesleyan's Jessica Jennings made a three-pointer with 6:53 left in the opening quarter. The Marlins never led in the game and trailed 22-11 after one period. The halftime score was 38-22 in favor of the Quakers.Guilford held Virginia Wesleyan to 31-percent field-goal shooting (16-52) and made 39-percent (22-57) of its shots. The Quakers led in rebounding (40-31) and points in the paint (40-12). The Marlins committed 24 turnovers and forced 19 Quakers' miscues.Mak McSweeney collected a game-best 13 points for Virginia Wesleyan. She was 4-of-12 shooting and converted three shots from beyond the arc. Teammate Isis Moore netted 11 points and Sierra Coleman grabbed eight rebounds for VWU in the loss.The Quakers return to action on Saturday (2/8) when Lynchburg visits Ragan-Brown Field House. Tip-off at 4:30 p.m for the ODAC game.