Women's Basketball Secures 58-42 ODAC Win at Virginia Wesleyan

Lindsay Gauldin '22 (Photo by Sideline Media Productions)
Lindsay Gauldin '22 (Photo by Sideline Media Productions)

Game Leaders

Guilford
Pts: Julie Carini - 12
Reb: Lindsay Gauldin - 15
Ast: Miracle Walters - 6
Va. Wesleyan
Pts: Mak McSweeney - 13
Reb: Sierra Coleman - 8
Ast: 2 Players (#05, #24) - 2

Team Stats

Guilford
Va. Wesleyan

Field Goals

(22-57)
(16-52)

Field Goal %

38.6%
30.8%

Rebounds

40
31

Assists

13
10

Turnovers

19
24

Pts off Turnovers

21
11

2nd Chance Pts

10
4

Pts in the Paint

40
12

Fastbreak Pts

4
6

Bench Pts

15
4
full stats
Feb 05, 2020
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Lindsay Gauldin notched a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds in Guilford College's 58-42 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball win at Virginia Wesleyan University on Wednesday night.

The Quakers improved to 11-8  and 7-7 in league play. The Marlins fell to 5-16 and 3-11 in the ODAC.

Gauldin, a sophomore, led four Quakers who reached double-digit scoring in the contest. Senior Julie Carini had a team-best 12 points on her 5-of-10 shooting. Senior Miracle Walters tallied 11 points and dished six assists for the visitors. Kristen Roberts, a freshman, came off the bench to contribute 11 points for Guilford.
 
Guilford jumped out to a 7-0 lead to begin the game before Virginia Wesleyan's Jessica Jennings made a three-pointer with 6:53 left in the opening quarter. The Marlins never led in the game and trailed 22-11 after one period. The halftime score was 38-22 in favor of the Quakers.

Guilford held Virginia Wesleyan to 31-percent field-goal shooting (16-52) and made 39-percent (22-57) of its shots. The Quakers led in rebounding (40-31) and points in the paint (40-12). The Marlins committed 24 turnovers and forced 19 Quakers' miscues.

Mak McSweeney collected a game-best 13 points for Virginia Wesleyan. She was 4-of-12 shooting and converted three shots from beyond the arc. Teammate Isis Moore netted 11 points and Sierra Coleman grabbed eight rebounds for VWU in the loss.

The Quakers return to action on Saturday (2/8) when Lynchburg visits Ragan-Brown Field House. Tip-off at 4:30 p.m for the ODAC game.


 

 
