Quakers Defeat Lynchburg, 61-44, On Play4Kay Day Game

Game Leaders

Lynchburg
Pts: Lexi Hall - 9
Reb: Abby Oguich - 11
Ast: Lexi Hall - 2
Guilford
Pts: Lindsay Gauldin - 23
Reb: Miracle Walters - 10
Ast: Miracle Walters - 6

Team Stats

Lynchburg
Guilford

Field Goals

(17-48)
(27-55)

Field Goal %

35.4%
49.1%

Rebounds

27
36

Assists

4
13

Turnovers

16
15

Pts off Turnovers

14
21

2nd Chance Pts

10
20

Pts in the Paint

26
48

Fastbreak Pts

4
6

Bench Pts

24
3
full stats
Feb 08, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Guilford College women's basketball team defeated the University of Lynchburg in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) action, 61-44, behind a season-high 23 points from sophomore Lindsay Gauldin on Saturday afternoon.

Guilford (12-8, 8-7 ODAC) opened with a three from Calyn Davis, followed by a layup from Gauldin to take the lead and never looked back as it held the lead for the entirety of the contest. 

Towards the end of the first quarter, the Hornets fought back to within one point but the Quakers stood strong throughout the remainder of that frame and the second quarter to hold a 25-19 lead at the half. 

Lynchburg (9-12, 6-8 ODAC) attempted to cut the deficit in the final two quarters but midway through the fourth Guilford began to pull away. The Quakers took their largest lead of the game (23 points) with 2:50 remaining in regulation and went on the secure the 61-44 victory. 

In addition to her team-leading 23 points, Gauldin also contributed nine rebounds and four steals. Julie Carini added 16 points, while Miracle Walters notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. 

Guilford recorded 48 of its points in the paint, 20 on the second chance, and saw 58 of 61 points come from its starting five players. The Quakers also held all Lynchburg players to single-digit scoring throughout the game.

For the Hornets, Lexi Hall paced the offense with nine points. Jayda Chambers finished with seven points, while Lizzie Davis, Annie Kelly, and Abby Oguich all added six each. 

Oguich pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds. Erin Green recorded three blocks during the afternoon. 

Today's contest was Guilford's annual Play4Kay game. The Play4Kay initiative aims to bring communities together, honor survivors in the fight against all cancers affecting women, and raise money for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The team and Guilford alum Gabby Oglesby '14 honored faculty mentor Dr. Barbara Lawrence and held a moment of silence for all those impacted by cancer prior to tipoff. 

Coach Stephanie Flamini's Quakers are back in action on February 15 for a 4:30 p.m. contest at Shenandoah University.  

 

 

 

