Miracle Walters Named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Basketball Team

Miracle Walters '20
Feb 20, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford College senior Miracle Walters was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) NCAA Division III Academic All-District® V Team, the organization announced Thursday. Walters, who earned the award for the second straight season, advances to CoSIDA's Division III Academic All-America ballot. The results will be announced March 11.

The all-district squads are comprised of women's basketball students from Division III institutions in the 10-state area from Virginia to Missouri. Nominees were starters or key reserves of sophomore academic standing or above who maintained at least a 3.3 grade point average.

Walters, a 5-9 forward, has started each of Guilford's 22 matchups this season and earned First Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) recognition last year. She leads the Quakers and ranks 15th among ODAC scoring leaders with 11.8 points per game.  Her 53.7 percent field-goal percentage and her 35.1 minutes per game stand second in the league. She has four double-doubles this year and has led the Quakers in scoring five times. Walters averaged 12.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game and shot 54.1 percent from the floor in league contests. She tallied a season-high 21 points and scored her 1,000th career point in the January win over Randolph College.

Walters enters Saturday's regular-season finale with 1,099 career points, which ranks 15th in school history. She stands 19th among the school's career leaders in rebounds (467) and 20th in assists (197).

A seven-time dean's list student and three-time Academic All-ODAC pick, serves on Guilford's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and received Guilford's 2019 Nereus C. English Athletic Leadership Award. Walters works in Guilford's Hege Library and is active with Guilford's Society of Physics Students. She is a mathematics major and physics minor who hopes to attend graduate school for biomedical engineering.

Coach Stephanie Flamini's Quakers are 13-9 overall, 9-8 in the ODAC.

