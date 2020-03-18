Guilford Women's Basketball Season Review

Miracle Walters '20 (Trey Kawugule '21 photo)
Miracle Walters '20 (Trey Kawugule '21 photo)
Mar 18, 2020

The Guilford College women's basketball team posted a 17-10 record and finished 10-8 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contests.

The Quakers began the year with high expectations. Guilford was picked to win ODAC in the preseason coaches' poll. And the team started the season with an impressive 6-0 start. 

Yet reigning D3hoops.com rookie of the year Lindsay Gauldin suffered an early-season injury that hampered the Quakers' development. Nevertheless, the team rallied and completed its ninth straight year with 17 or more victories.

Additionally, the Quakers won seven of its final nine games and made a run to the ODAC Championship game. After earning the seventh seed in the tournament, Guilford defeated Virginia Wesleyan before upsetting number two seed Washington and Lee. In the ODAC semifinals, they upended Roanoke, 66-61, to reach the title game. With an NCAA Championship bid on the line, GC then fell to Randolph-Macon, 68-50, in the championship match.

The 2019-20 campaign saw the end of the careers for Julie Carini, Alli Jackson and Miracle Walters. The trio of seniors was recognized prior to a 65-34 win over visiting Randolph College. Fittingly, Walters led all scorers with 16 points. 

Walters, a second-team All-ODAC pick, became the sixth player in program history to earn three consecutive All-ODAC commendations. She finished the year 11th in the league with 12.5 points per game. Walters' best performance of the season came against Randolph College January 25 when she tallied 21 points, including the 1,000th point of her career. She was also named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) NCAA Division III Academic All-District® V Team for the second straight season. She finished her distinguished career with 1,177 points, which is the 13th most in program history. She exits GC after making .556 of her field goals, which is tops in Quaker history. Walters had 495 rebounds, 215 assists and 143 steals in her four years as a Quaker. 

The only ODAC student-athlete to shoot better than Walters was Gauldin. After returning from her injury, she regained her form and shot 55-percent (88-161) and averaged 10.5 points-per-game. Gauldin poured in a team-high 24 points in the club's 84-77 upset of Washington and Lee in the ODAC quarterfinals. 

Fellow sophomore Calyn Davis scored 9.3 ppg and led the team with 48 three-point baskets for the Quakers. Freshmen Kristen Roberts and Carisma Lynn tallied 8.9 and 7.1 ppg respectively.

Head Coach Stephanie Flamini will return as many as ten student-athletes for the 2020-21 season.

