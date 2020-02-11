Guilford Women's Lacrosse Team Picked Eighth in Preseason ODAC Rankings

FOREST, Va. – Guilford College's women's lacrosse team placed eighth and earned 39 points in the annual preseason poll conducted by Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) coaches. Washington and Lee University ranked atop the poll released Tuesday with 100 points and 10 first-place votes, while Randolph-Macon College was picked second with 89 points and the conference's final first-place vote.

The Quakers look to build on last year's 7-9 (2-7 ODAC) performance. Guilford returns 12 students, including eight starters, from last year's team. Senior Madison Iandoli is back on offense, after a season in which she ranked first on the team in goals (39) and points (58). The midfielder also contributed 37 ground balls and 40 draw controls in a Third-Team All-ODAC season. Senior Abigail Horchar returns after ranking third last year in goals (20) and fourth in points (39). Junior Audrey Helfenbein was second on the team in 2019 with 51 points. Classmate Nia Gill returns in the midfield after scoring 21 points and leading the team with 57 draw controls as a sophomore.

On the defensive side, Iandoli led the team with 37 ground balls and her 19 caused turnovers shared team-high honors with Gill. Junior goalie Kersten Daneau collected 34 ground balls and three caused turnovers. She started all 16 games, made 109 saves, and had a 12.06 goals-against average.

Coach Charlotte Graves' Quakers open the season at home Saturday (2/15) versus Pfeiffer University at 1:00 pm on Appenzeller Field in the Armfield Athletic Center.

2020 ODAC Women's Lacrosse Preseason Poll (#) Denotes first-place votes

1. Washington and Lee University (10) 100 pts, 2. Randolph-Macon College (1) 89 pts, 3. Roanoke College 80 pts, 4. Shenandoah University 77 pts, 5. University of Lynchburg 64 pts, 6. Virginia Wesleyan University 52 pts, 7. Bridgewater College 47 pts, 8. Guilford College 39 pts, 9. Ferrum College 25 pts, 10. Randolph College 20 pts, 12. Eastern Mennonite University 12 pts.