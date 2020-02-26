Horchar, Iandoli Lead Quakers Past N.C. Wesleyan, 19-1

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – Senior Abigail Horchar led the way for Guilford with four goals and two assists for a career-high six points as the Quakers defeated North Carolina Wesleyan College, 19-1, Wednesday afternoon.

Horchar got the scoring started for Guilford (4-0) just over two minutes into the game and the Quakers never looked back as they went on to score 11 unanswered goals to take a 12-0 lead at the half.

The Quakers saw goals from Reagan Bednar and Madison Iandoli to start the second frame before N.C. Wesleyan's (1-2) Madeline Graham tallied the lone score of the day for her team.

Guilford went on to find the back of the net five more times by the end of the contest to secure the 19-1 victory and remain undefeated.

Offensively, Horchar and Iandoli notched four scores apiece, while Bednar and Nia Gill finished with three goals each. Jena Bishop contributed two tallies and Audrey Helfenbein, Brooke Steeley, and Alli Earwood all found the net once.

Iandoli won a team-high six draw controls. Grace Moore caused a game-high two turnovers.

Kersten Daneau improved to 4-0 on the season with six saves in the first half. Rookie Hailey Williams made her collegiate debut in the second half and recorded two stops.

For the Battling Bishops, Ali Cucinotta assisted on Graham's tally. Izabella Espoile made 11 saves throughout the entire contest.

Coach Charlotte Dixon-Graves' Quakers are back in action Saturday (2/29) when they welcome Methodist University to Appenzeller Field for a 4 p.m. nonconference tilt.