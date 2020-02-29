Iandoli Powers Women's Lacrosse to First 5-0 Start

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Madison Iandoli scored a career-high eight goals in Guilford College's 16-5 women's lacrosse victory over visiting Methodist University Saturday.

With the win, Guilford improved to 5-0 for the first time in school history. Methodist dropped to 1-2.

Iandoli, who also had an assist, five ground balls, and 11 draw controls, matched the sixth-highest total in school history and had the most goals by a Quaker since E'leyna Garcia '14 scored nine times in 2014. Iandoli's 11 draws match the school's ninth-best single-game total.

After Iandoli scored the opening goal nearly six minutes into the match, the Monarchs tallied the next three goals. Methodist Jem Golembeski kept her team in the game with six first-half saves. Taylor Mustian's extra-man goal 14:42 before halftime gave the guests a 3-1 lead before Guilford reeled off six unanswered scores to take a 7-3 lead at the break. Iandoli tallied five times and had six draws in the first 30 minutes.

The teams traded goals to start the second half before Guilford ripped off six straight scores to start a running clock. Iandoli had two of the scores, including one of two Quakers' tallies with a player sidelined by one of the game's five yellow cards.

Audrey Helfenbein contributed five points on three goals and two assists for the Quakers. Abigail Horchar added two scores, one assist, and four caused turnovers. Jena Bishop picked up a team-high six ground balls. Nia Gill compiled an assist, five ground balls, and four caused turnovers.

Nagel led Methodist with two goals and assist. Julee Delellis picked up a game-best nine ground balls and Golombeski finished with 12 saves in goal.

Coach Charlotte Dixon-Graves' Quakers return to action March 9 versus Swarthmore College in a contest played in Clearwater, Florida.