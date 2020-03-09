Swarthmore Defeats Guilford, 18-5

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Swarthmore College's Mackenzie Frost netted a game-high six goals to lead the Garnet to an 18-5 win over Guilford College at the Countryside Sports Complex Monday morning.

Swarthmore (4-0) jumped out to an early 6-0 lead before the Quakers got on the board with a tally from rookie Reagan Bednar.

The Quakers (5-1) saw one more goal in the first half from Audrey Helfenbein but the Garnet took an 11-2 lead by halftime.

Guilford's Abigail Horchar opened the scoring in the second frame at the 25:44 mark. Swarthmore struck three more times before Horchar once again found the back of the net.

The Garnet added four more tallies after to take an 18-4 lead but Bednar scored her second of the game with just over a minute left in play to make the final score 18-5.

Horchar led the Quakers' offense with two goals and one assist for three points. Alli Earwood and Madison Iandoli added one assist apiece. Iandoli led the team in draw controls with five, while Jena Bishop was close behind with three. In net, Kersten Daneau made eight stops.

For Swarthmore, Frost finished with six goals, while Kyra Hall and Sophie Peipher each had three tallies. Rounding out the scoring were Julia Ostrowski with two goals and Emma Holub, Sydnie Schwarz, Kacy Hafertepe, and Andie Kapiloff with one goal each. Ostrowski also added a game-high four assists.

Katee Kemether recorded six saves in net to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Coach Charlotte Dixon-Graves' Quakers are back in action Wednesday (3/11) for a 10 a.m. nonconference matchup with Hiram College at the Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex in Clearwater, Fla.