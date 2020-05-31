Laudal Named Women's Soccer Interim Head Coach

May 31, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Asia Laudal has been named the interim head women's soccer coach, as announced by Interim Director of Athletics Dr. Sharon Beverly. The appointment marks the first head coaching position for Laudal. She replaces Stephanie Webb, who resigned the post to become the head women's soccer coach at Earlham College.

"I would like to thank our Athletic Director and Assistant Athletic Director, Dr. Sharon Beverly and Stephanie Flamini, for this opportunity to step in as the interim head coach," said Laudal. "Over the past few years as an assistant coach, I have learned a lot about this team and have watched them grow into the great student-athletes they are now. We are going to keep moving forward this coming season and continue to grow and compete in the competitive Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). The culture that we have created is going to be a driving force that moves us forward."

Laudal joined the Quakers' staff as an assistant coach in August 2018. She helped Guilford to a 12-19-3 overall record and 6-12-2 ODAC mark the last two seasons.

The Wisconsin native played college soccer at the University of North Dakota (UND) as a defender. She captained the team for two years and was named to the 2013 Big Sky All-Academic Team. Laudal scored one goal in 39 career games with 22 starts over three seasons.

Laudal gained coaching experience as a youth and high school soccer coach in Minnesota and North Dakota from 2015-18. She has her National D and E ratings from the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Regularly on UND's Athletics Director's Honor Roll and dean's list, Laudal graduated from North Dakota with a bachelor's degree in elementary & middle school education in 2018.

The Quakers could return as many as 23 letter winners for the 2020 season.  

