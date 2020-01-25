Quakers Conclude Dual-Meet Schedule At Hollins

ROANOKE, Va. - Guilford College women's swimming senior Carolyn O'Halloran collected three individual wins as the Quakers fell 100-77 to Hollins University Saturday afternoon. Guilford finished out its dual-meet schedule with a record of 8-3 which matches the program high for dual wins in a season set in 2007-08.

O'Halloran paced the Quakers with wins in the 1,000-yard freestyle (12:17.19), 500 freestyle (6:16.97), and 100 freestyle (58.02). Her 1,000 freestyle time was the third-fastest in program history.

The 400 freestyle relay team of Molly Hunt, Shalyn Hogan, Kayla Krest, and Maggie Mahanes took first place with a time of two minutes and 22.27 seconds. Those four also swam the 200 medley relay and placed second (2:38.58).

In the 200 freestyle, Megan Cessna earned second place with a time of 2:18.80. She also finished second in both the 100 butterfly (1:15.22) and the 100 backstroke (1:13.29).

Also picking up second-place finishes was Rebecca Shenhouse, who swam a time of 6:16.81 in the 400 IM and 1:23.93 in the 100 breaststroke.

Coach Brad Herndon's Quakers return to the pool Feb. 6-9 for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.