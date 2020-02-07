Relays Help Guilford To Ninth Place After 12 Events at ODAC Women's Swimming Champioships

Megan Cessna '23 (John Bell Photo)
Feb 07, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Defending champion Washington and Lee University holds a sizable lead after Friday's second round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Women's Swimming Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The Generals, which won each of the five events contested Friday, have 339 points after 12 events, well ahead of second-place Roanoke College (211 points) and nearly twice the total of third-place Randolph-Macon College (168 points). Guilford College sits ninth in the 13-team field with 48 points.

The Quakers have collected all of their points from relay competitions. In Thursday's 800-yard freestyle relay, Guilford's team of Molly Hunt, Grace Moore, Susan Dillinger, and Rebecca Shenhouse touched in 10 minutes, 0.76 seconds, which placed 12th. The Quakers' 400 medley relay advanced to Friday's final with an eighth-place result in Friday morning's preliminaries. The team of Megan Cessna, Shenhouse, Hunt, and Carolyn O'Halloran (Stokesdale, N.C./Bishop McGuiness) qualified with a time of 4:43.43, which at the time was fourth-fastest in school history. The Quakers bested the mark with a 4:42.35 in Friday night's A final, where Guilford placed eighth.

Guilford's 200 freestyle team had the 10th-fastest time after the morning session, but missed the A final by nearly four seconds. In Friday's consolation final, O'Halloran, Cessna, Shenhouse, and Dillinger touched in 1:49.96, the second-fastest 800 free relay time in school history.

O'Halloran also had a second-place result in the 50 freestyle where she placed 21st in 25.74 seconds. Dillinger was six spots back in 27th with a 27.92. Cessna swam the fifth-best 500 freestyle time in program history (6:05.97) to finish 30th among 38 swimmers.

Coach Brad Herndon's team resumes competition Saturday morning with preliminary races starting at 10:00 a.m. The finals are slated for 6:00 p.m. The ODAC Men's and Women's Swimming Championships run at the GAC through Sunday (2/8) evening.

