Guilford in 10th Place Headed into Final Day of ODAC Women's Swimming Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Defending champion Washington and Lee University holds a sizable lead after Saturday's third day of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Women's Swimming Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The Generals, which won five of the six events contested Saturday, have 683.5 points after 24 events, well ahead of second-place Roanoke College (414.5 points) and third-place Randolph-Macon College (359.5 points). Guilford College holds 10th place in the 13-team field with 62 points.

The Quakers added to their point total with a 10th-place showing in the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Megan Cessna, Rebecca Shenhouse, Susan Dillinger, and Carolyn O'Halloran posted the two fastest times in school history. The team qualified for the B final Saturday morning with a record time of two minutes, 4.84 seconds and then swam a 2:05.19 in Saturday night's race. The former record of 2:06.03 stood since 2008.

The Quakers also had some notable individual results. Cessna narrowly missed the 100 backstroke B final with a 19th-place time of 1:12.09. She set the school record in the event Friday night with a 1:09.67 on the lead leg of Guilford's 400 medley relay. O'Halloran swam the second-fastest 200 freestyle in Guilford history with her 20th-place time of 2:07.54. Dillinger placed 20th in the 100 butterfly, four spots from the B final, with a time of 1:12.37.

Coach Brad Herndon's team concludes competition Sunday morning with preliminary races starting at 10:00 a.m. The finals are slated for 5:00 p.m.