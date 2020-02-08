Guilford in 10th Place Headed into Final Day of ODAC Women's Swimming Championships

Guilford's record-setting 200 medley relay team: Rebecca Shenhouse '22, Susan Dillinger '20, Megan Cessna '23, Carolyn O'Halloran '20 (Brianna Williams photo)
Guilford's record-setting 200 medley relay team: Rebecca Shenhouse '22, Susan Dillinger '20, Megan Cessna '23, Carolyn O'Halloran '20 (Brianna Williams photo)
Feb 08, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Defending champion Washington and Lee University holds a sizable lead after Saturday's third day of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Women's Swimming Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The Generals, which won five of the six events contested Saturday, have 683.5 points after 24 events, well ahead of second-place Roanoke College (414.5 points) and third-place Randolph-Macon College (359.5 points). Guilford College holds 10th place in the 13-team field with 62 points.

The Quakers added to their point total with a 10th-place showing in the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Megan Cessna, Rebecca Shenhouse, Susan Dillinger, and Carolyn O'Halloran posted the two fastest times in school history. The team qualified for the B final Saturday morning with a record time of two minutes, 4.84 seconds and then swam a 2:05.19 in Saturday night's race. The former record of 2:06.03 stood since 2008.

The Quakers also had some notable individual results. Cessna narrowly missed the 100 backstroke B final with a 19th-place time of 1:12.09. She set the school record in the event Friday night with a 1:09.67 on the lead leg of Guilford's 400 medley relay. O'Halloran swam the second-fastest 200 freestyle in Guilford history with her 20th-place time of 2:07.54. Dillinger placed 20th in the 100 butterfly, four spots from the B final, with a time of 1:12.37.

Coach Brad Herndon's team concludes competition Sunday morning with preliminary races starting at 10:00 a.m. The finals are slated for 5:00 p.m.

Guilford in 10th Place Headed into Final Day of ODAC Women's Swimming Championships
February 8, 2020 Guilford in 10th Place Headed into Final Day of ODAC Women's Swimming Championships
Relays Help Guilford To Ninth Place After 12 Events at ODAC Women's Swimming Champioships
February 7, 2020 Relays Help Guilford To Ninth Place After 12 Events at ODAC Women's Swimming Champioships
Quakers Conclude Dual-Meet Schedule At Hollins
January 25, 2020 Quakers Conclude Dual-Meet Schedule At Hollins
Guilford Swimming Tops Greensboro and Salem
January 18, 2020 Guilford Swimming Tops Greensboro and Salem
Guilford Swimmers Fall To Pfeiffer
January 11, 2020 Guilford Swimmers Fall To Pfeiffer
236 Students Named to Fall 2019 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 8, 2020 236 Students Named to Fall 2019 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Cessna Helps Guilford Swimmers to Split at Sweet Briar Meet
December 7, 2019 Cessna Helps Guilford Swimmers to Split at Sweet Briar Meet
Guilford Wins First Swimming Invitational In School History
November 24, 2019 Guilford Wins First Swimming Invitational In School History
Quakers Compete At William Peace Fall Invitational
November 23, 2019 Quakers Compete At William Peace Fall Invitational
Quakers Defeat Salem and Sweet Briar In Dual Meet Action
November 16, 2019 Quakers Defeat Salem and Sweet Briar In Dual Meet Action
Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
November 6, 2019 Guilford College Canned Food Drive is Underway
Guilford Sweeps ODAC Quad Meet at Ferrum
November 2, 2019 Guilford Sweeps ODAC Quad Meet at Ferrum
Women's Swimming Finishes Seventh At ODAC Relays
October 12, 2019 Women's Swimming Finishes Seventh At ODAC Relays
O'Halloran Named ODAC Women's Swimmer Of The Week
October 7, 2019 O'Halloran Named ODAC Women's Swimmer Of The Week
Women's Swimming Finishes Second At Guilford College Invitational
October 5, 2019 Women's Swimming Finishes Second At Guilford College Invitational
Guilford Ranked In Preseason ODAC Women's Swimming Poll
September 27, 2019 Guilford Ranked In Preseason ODAC Women's Swimming Poll