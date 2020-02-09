Guilford Women's Swimming Finishes 10th at the ODAC Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Defending champion Washington and Lee University won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Women's Swimming Championships Sunday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The Generals, which won 17 of the 18 events contested over four days, totaled 991.5 points, well ahead of second-place Roanoke College (625.5 points) and third-place Randolph-Macon College (560.5 points). Guilford College placed 10th in the 13-team field with 76 points.

The Quakers added to their point total Sunday with a 10th-place showing in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The team of Molly Hunt, Megan Cessna, Susan Dillinger, and Carolyn O'Halloran posted two of the five fastest times in school history. The team qualified for the B final Sunday morning with a time of four minutes, 9.29 seconds, fifth-best in school history. The Quakers swam a 4:07.97 in Sunday night's race, which is the fourth-best mark all-time at Guilford.

Coach Brad Herndon's team also had some notable individual results. O'Halloran narrowly missed the 100 freestyle B final with a 19th-place time of 56.98 seconds, which stands second in school history. Cessna placed 20th, in the 200 backstroke, four spots away from the B final with a time of 2:36.54.

The championships conclude a successful season for the Quakers. Guilford posted an 8-3 overall record in dual meets and recorded the program's first invitational victory in December with a win in the Pacer Invitational. The meet also concluded O'Halloran's distinguished career. She graduates in May with school records in the 50, 100, 200, and 500 freestyle races.