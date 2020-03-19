Season Review: O'Halloran Led 2019-20 Quaker Women's Swimming

The 2019-20 Guilford College women's swimming team posted an 8-3 overall record in dual meets and recorded the program's first invitational victory in December with a win in the Pacer Invitational. In the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships (ODAC) the Quakers finished in 10th in the 13-team field with 76 points. Guilford was picked 13th in the ODAC preseason coaches poll.

Carolyn O'Halloran was named the ODAC Women's Swimmer of the Week in October. It was the senior's first career weekly honor and the first swimmer of the week accolade for the program since the 2009-10 season. O'Halloran helped the Quakers to a second-place finish at the Guilford College Invitational. She competed in seven individual events and two relays and accounted for 99.5 of Guilford's 266 points.

On Oct. 12, the Quakers finished seventh out of 11 teams at the ODAC Relays, hosted by Washington and Lee University. The team followed with impressive dual-meet showings winning five straight matches against Ferrum, Sweet Briar, Randolph, Greensboro and Salem.

Guilford next competed at the William Peace Invitational in late November. The Quakers held off the host Pacers to win its first invitational title in the program's 15-year history. GC won the two-day, six-team invitational at the Triangle Aquatic Center with 176 points, three better than WPU. Guilford took an 11-point edge over William Peace entering Sunday's two sessions and added four points to its lead after the day's first session. The Pacers rallied in the final session and won five of the final seven events. The Quakers retained their advantage with a second-place finish in the meet's penultimate race, the 400-yard freestyle relay, and eight points from three top-six efforts in the final event, the 1,650 freestyle. O'Halloran, who set three school records at the weekend meet, anchored the Quakers' 400 freestyle relay and placed third in the 1,650 free in 21 minutes, 59.49 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in school history.

The team then went 3-3 in dual competition in preparation for the ODAC Championships held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in February. The Quakers 200-yard medley relay team of Megan Cessna, Rebecca Shenhouse, Susan Dillinger, and O'Halloran posted the two fastest times in school history. The team qualified for the B final Saturday morning with a record time of two minutes, 4.84 seconds and then swam a 2:05.19 in Saturday night's race. The former record of 2:06.03 stood since 2008.

The Quakers also had some notable individual results. Cessna narrowly missed the 100 backstroke B final with a 19th-place time of 1:12.09. She set the school record in the event Friday night with a 1:09.67 on the lead leg of Guilford's 400 medley relay. O'Halloran swam the second-fastest 200 freestyle in Guilford history with her 20th-place time of 2:07.54. Dillinger placed 20th in the 100 butterfly, four spots from the B final, with a time of 1:12.37. The meet also concluded O'Halloran's distinguished career. She graduates in May with school records in the 50, 100, 200, and 500 freestyle races.

Coach Brad Herndon could return as many as 10 swimmers for the 2020-21 campaign.