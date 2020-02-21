Guilford Downs Ferrum, 6-3

FERRUM, Va. – The Guilford College women's tennis team improved to 1-2 on the season with a 6-3 victory over Ferrum College Friday afternoon.

Guilford went up 3-0 with a sweep of doubles play. Madyson Schreiber and Delaney Taylor defeated Autum Murray-Burns and Chelsea Zizzi, 8-2. The duos of Hannah Pardue and Hannah Arnett and Abby Boohar and Megan Kimpel both won their doubles matches by scores of 8-4.

Schreiber, Pardue, and Boohar all picked up wins in singles action. In first singles, Schreiber defeated Murray-Burns 6-1, 6-0, while Pardue beat Zizzi, 6-3, 6-1, in second singles. Boohar earned an 8-3 win over Nikeyra Lee in the fifth singles slot.

Coach Kim Kleimeier's Quakers return to the courts tomorrow (2/22) for a 1 p.m. match against Mary Baldwin University.