Guilford Women's Tennis Shuts Out Fighting Squirrels, 9-0

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College defeated visiting Mary Baldwin University, 9-0, on Saturday afternoon in non-conference action.

With the result, the Fighting Squirrels sit at 0-2 on the year, while the Quakers move to 2-2 overall.

In doubles play, the Quaker number two team of Hannah Pardue and Hannah Arnett defeated Lauren Hodgkins and Samantha Childs by a score of 8-0.

Guilford also swept singles play. The most competitive match occurred at the sixth flight. Junior Bea Niyibizi defeated Samantha Childs by scores of 6-2, 6-2.

The Quakers host Sweet Briar College on Saturday (2/29). The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener begins at 1 p.m.