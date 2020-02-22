Guilford Women's Tennis Shuts Out Fighting Squirrels, 9-0

Delaney Taylor '21 (l), Madyson Schreiber '22 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Mary Baldwin University
0
Guilford
9

Doubles

Madyson Schreiber / Delaney Taylor (GC)
def. Hannah Eastridge / Minori Tedari (MBUW)
8-2
Hannah Pardue / Hannah Arnett (GC)
def. Lauren Hodgkins / Samantha Childs (MBUW)
8-0
Abby Boohar / Megan Kimpel' (GC)
def. Summer Wendt / Liz Wine (MBUW)
8-1

Singles

Madyson Schreiber (GC)
def. Hannah Eastridge (MBUW)
6-0, 6-1
Hannah Pardue (GC)
def. Minori Tedari (MBUW)
6-1, 6-2
Delaney Taylor (GC)
def. Lauren Hodgkins (MBUW)
6-0, 6-1
Hannah Arnett (GC)
def. Liz Wine (MBUW)
6-2, 6-0
Abby Boohar (GC)
def. Summer Wendt (MBUW)
6-0, 6-1
Bea Niyibizi (GC)
def. Samantha Childs (MBUW)
6-2, 6-2
full stats
Feb 22, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College defeated visiting Mary Baldwin University, 9-0, on Saturday afternoon in non-conference action.

With the result, the Fighting Squirrels sit at 0-2 on the year, while the Quakers move to 2-2 overall.

In doubles play, the Quaker number two team of Hannah Pardue and Hannah Arnett defeated Lauren Hodgkins and Samantha Childs by a score of 8-0. 

Guilford also swept singles play. The most competitive match occurred at the sixth flight. Junior Bea Niyibizi defeated Samantha Childs by scores of 6-2, 6-2.

The Quakers host Sweet Briar College on Saturday (2/29). The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener begins at 1 p.m.

