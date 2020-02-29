Sweet Briar Tops Guilford in ODAC Women's Tennis Tilt, 8-1

Abby Boohar '23 and Bea Niyibizi '21 (Deanna Lassiter '21 Photo)
Feb 29, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Visiting Sweet Briar College opened its women's tennis season with an 8-1 victory at Guilford College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contest Saturday.

The Vixens (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) swept all three doubles points, including an 8-1 triumph by the first-doubles tandem of Ruth de Souza and Emily Wandling over Guilford's Madyson Schreiber and Delaney Taylor. The most competitive doubles match was in the number-two flight where Kate Kotany and Allison Wandling pulled out an 8-6 triumph over Guilford rookies Hannah Pardue and Hannah Arnett. Lacey Tucker and Riahn Holcomb claimed an 8-2 win at third doubles over the Quakers' Abby Boohar and Megan Kimpel.

De Souza and the Wandling sisters delivered straight-set singles wins in the top-three flights, with de Souza topping Schreiber, 6-1, 6-2, at the number-one match. Tucker rallied for a 1-6, 6-4, 1-0 (11-9) triumph over Boohar at fifth singles.

Bea Niyibizi accounted for Guilford's point with a 6-3, 6-4 sixth-singles triumph over Emily Wrenn.

Coach Kim Kleimeier's '13 Quakers (2-3, 1-1 ODAC) return to action March 9 at league-rival Bridgewater College.

 

