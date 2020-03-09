Women's Tennis Drops ODAC Match at Bridgewater, 8-1

BRIDGEWATER, Va. - Bridgewater College swept doubles play Monday afternoon to take a 3-0 lead and the Eagles went on the defeat Guilford College 8-1 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's tennis action on Monday.

The Quakers avoided the shutout when Hannah Pardue took the point at No. 2 singles with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over BC's Nicole Shifflett.

Bridgewaters' No. 3 doubles team of Emily Daigneault and Alexia Will put the first point in the books with an 8-1 win over Abby Boohar and Megan Kimpel. BC's Whitney Kiser and Nicole Shifflett stopped Madyson Schreiber and Delaney Taylor 8-4 at the No. 1 slot and Rachel Crawford and Malena Hoover turned back Hannah Arnett and Perdue by the same 8-4 tally at No. 2 doubles.

Hoover took the first singles point when she blanked Boohar 6-0, 6-0 to win at No. 5 singles. Ali Keister claimed the clinching point with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 6 over Guilford's Bea Niyibizi. Crawford prevailed at the #3 singles, defeating Taylor 6-2, 6-1.

Daigneault and Kiser closed out the match with victories for the Eagles. Daigneault turned back Arnett 6-2, 6-4 at No. 4 while Kiser defeated Schreiber 6-2, 6-3 at the No. 1 position.

Guilford hosts Shenandoah University on Wednesday. The ODAC match begins at 10 a.m.