Guilford Track & Field Teams Competed at Finn Pincus Invite

ROANOKE, Va. -- The Guilford College track and field teams completed action at the Finn Pincus Invitational on Saturday at Roanoke College. The meet featured a mix of NCAA Division II and III competition and produced program records for both Quaker teams.



Julia Taylor set two new benchmarks on Saturday. The freshman ran the 200m 28.43, eclipsing her 28.66 mark in GC's last competition. In the 400m, she clocked a 1:04.86. That time bettered the 1:06.19 set by Sommer Fanney two years ago.



In the 60m dash, freshman Shelice Alvarez notched the sixth-fastest time (8.54) in Quaker lore. She was 30th of 56 competitors. Sophomore Ranicha Sargeant was 35th after recording an 8.67 time.



On Friday night in the women's 5000 meters, freshman Emily Winder posted a 20:14.76 time. It was the fourth-best mark in school history and the best since Marian Cooper ran 20:13.72 last year.



On the men's side, A.J. Dalmasi set new program records in the weight throw and the shot put. The freshman launched the shot 11.39m, bettering Ben Bernfield's mark of 11.33m distance at the Winston-Salem Open in 2014. Dalmasi then bettered his own weight throw record after posting a distance of 11.10m. He was 34th in the event. Freshman teammate Andriquez Brooks was 40th of 45 competitors after a 10.40m mark--the fifth-best in Guilford men's history.



Sophomore KJ Dorsey (6.50m) was sixth of 31 leapers in the long jump and was tenth in the triple jump (12.44m). Senior Juwan Houston earned a ninth-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles after an 8.85 clocking. Asa Bell, a junior, was 14th in the 60m dash after sprinting to a 7.19 time.



The Quakers return to action on Sunday, Feb. 2 at the at JDL College Invitational in Winston-Salem.