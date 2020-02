LEXINGTON, Va. – The Guilford College women's track and field team competed at the first day of the VMI Indoor Classic on Friday afternoon.

Ranicha Sargeant and Zarea Pitts ran in the 60-meter dash prelim and finished in 8.63 and 8.75 seconds, respectively.

Micheleigh Higgins competed in the shot put final and threw a distance of 8.35m which was good for 48th place.

Coach Marty Owens' Quakers continue the VMI Indoor Classic on Saturday at 10 a.m.