Taylor, Winder Post Strong Performances at VMI Indoor Classic

Emily Winder '23 (Sideline Media Productions)
Feb 15, 2020

LEXINGTON, Va. - Freshmen Julia Taylor and Emily Winder represented Guilford College's women's track and field team Saturday at the Virginia Military Institute's Indoor Class meet. The Quakers were among over 40 college teams from all three NCAA divisions represented at the meet.

Taylor ran the 800-meter run in a season-best time of two minutes, 38.0 seconds. Winder turned in Guilford's best mile mark of the season (5:48.56). 

Coach Marty Owens' team is back in action on February 21-22 at the JDL DMR Invitational.

