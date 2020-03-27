2019-20 Women's Track & Field Season Review

Emily Winder '23
Mar 27, 2020

The Guilford College women's track & field squad produced many noteworthy achievements during the 2019-20 season.

The team closed the indoor season at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships on March 1. Julia Taylor set a Guilford standard in the 400-meter run. The freshman clocked a 1:02.99--eclipsing her own record--and was 10th in the race. In the 3000-meter run, Emily Winder ran the sixth-fastest (11:27.72) Guilford time in the event. The freshman placed 15th in the race.

The Quaker 4x400M relay team of Taylor, sophomore Ranicha Sargeant, sophomore Zarea Pitts and freshman Shelice Alvarez placed ninth at 4:57.83. Guilford was just one second behind earning a point and an eighth-place finish in the race.

Taylor set a new Guilford mark in the 200-meter run (28.17) at the JDL Early Bird Invitational. The rookie now holds the program's top three marks in the event. Junior Khaira Bolden had a record-breaking race in the 60-meter hurdles at the same meet. Her 10.57 clocking now is the new Quaker benchmark.

Guilford opened the outdoor season on March 6 at the Braves Classic. The meet was the team's lone outdoor event due to the season cancellation after Covid 19 virus outbreak. The event was hosted by UNC Pembroke and featured NCAA Division II and III teams. Guilford tallied eight points in the meet and placed tied for seventh of nine teams.

Micheleigh Higgins had an eventful day for GC. The sophomore scored five team points for Guilford after finishing fourth of 20 entrants in the javelin throw. Her toss of 28.28 meters was the second-best in program history. In the hammer throw, she broke the school record with a distance of 27.14 meters.

Taylor netted three Quaker points in the 400-meter run. She placed sixth of 18 runners after posting a time of 1:05.71. Sargeant was 10th in the 100-meter run (14.0) and Winder ran the 1500-meter run in 5:23.64--good enough for 11th place. 

Coach Marty Owen's Quakers could return as many as 18 student-athletes for the 2020-21 campaign.
 
