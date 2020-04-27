Guilford College Women's Track and Field Senior Salute

Deanna Lassiter '20
Apr 27, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. – As Guilford College's spring athletics seasons have been shortened due to the new coronavirus outbreak, most teams missed the opportunity to formally recognize the accomplishments and contributions of their seniors. In the coming days and weeks, Guilford's sports information office will use the College's athletics website and social media channels to shine some light on the spring-sport seniors.

(Please note, some students listed as seniors on the 2020 team roster intend to use the additional season of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the outbreak and may not be included. Likewise, some students featured may later opt to return in 2021.)

The light shines on Guilford's women's track and field team today. Coach Marty Owens' roster features one senior, Deanna Lassiter.

Lassiter joined the women's track and field team in 2018-19 and specialized in sprints and throws. In the 2020 outdoor season, she threw a personal-best 12.19 meters in the javelin at the Braves Classic. Lassiter ran her best 60-meter dash (11.17) at the 2019 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Outdoor Championships and threw the javelin a season-best 9.70 meters at the Phoenix Invitational that same season. The art major also worked as a photographer in the Guilford Sports Information office.

Guilford is grateful for the dedication, energy, and time put forth by its spring seniors and their families. We will miss their leadership and wish them all the best for continued success!

